South Carolina National Guard announces next command senior enlisted leader

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Camille R. W. Caldwell as the next state command senior enlisted leader (CSEL) for the South Carolina National Guard.



Caldwell will serve as the second state CSEL for the South Carolina National Guard. In this role, she will be the advisor to the adjutant general for South Carolina, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, and other key leaders on matters of health and welfare of the Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the South Carolina Army and Air National Guard.



“Mentoring and coaching Airmen has been a highlight of my service with the South Carolina Air National Guard. I enjoy watching Airmen take pride knowing they have control over their career path, how to remove barriers, and what steps are needed to achieve success,” said Caldwell. “The most important part of the selection as the CSEL is having the opportunity to work with Soldiers and exchange best practices of both Air and Army to accomplish the mission.”



Prior to her selection as the CSEL, Caldwell served as the 169th Medical Group superintendent at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. Caldwell joined the South Carolina Air National Guard in June 2004. Prior to her service in South Carolina, she served in the active duty Air Force, enlisting in 1988, transferred to the Air Force Reserve in 1992 serving at the O’Hare International Airport - Air Reserve Station, and transferred to the Illinois Air National Guard in 1994 with the 126th Medical Group at Scott Air Force Base. In 2008, she was selected as the South Carolina Air National Guard, 169th Medical Group first sergeant.



“My role as a first sergeant was the most rewarding and significant assignment I have held in the South Carolina Air National Guard,” said Caldwell. “The position allowed me insight on the gaps between the military components in terms of professional development and training. I was challenged to help fill the gaps based on my knowledge and expertise and provide Airmen tools to navigate their careers.”



Caldwell will work alongside the current CSEL, U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Thomas, to learn the duties and best practices for the position till his retirement slated for September 2021. A change of responsibility ceremony will be scheduled for later this year.



“Chief Caldwell’s background, experience, and perspective on enlisted matters will be a valuable asset to the organization,” said McCarty. “She will be responsible for addressing critical personnel issues in order to remain focused on the mission to take care of our most important resource - our people.”



Caldwell currently resides in Marietta, Georgia.