Chief Master Sgt. Camille Caldwell, 169th Medical Group

The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Camille R. W. Caldwell as the next state command senior enlisted leader (CSEL) for the South Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 16:41
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
South Carolina National Guard announces next command senior enlisted leader
