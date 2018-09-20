Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. Camille Caldwell, 169th Medical Group

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    South Carolina National Guard

    The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Camille R. W. Caldwell as the next state command senior enlisted leader (CSEL) for the South Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2018
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 16:41
    Photo ID: 6597155
    VIRIN: 180920-Z-WT236-1002
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 904.77 KB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Camille Caldwell, 169th Medical Group, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    South Carolina National Guard
    announcement
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    command senior enlisted leader

