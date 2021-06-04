Nearly $40,000 in Layaways Paid in Full for More Than 130 Military Shoppers

Courtesy Photo | Fort Wainwright Exchange shopper Beth Ann Campbell picks up her layaway purchase on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Wainwright Exchange shopper Beth Ann Campbell picks up her layaway purchase on April 2. Campbell is one of 132 Exchange shoppers whose layaways were paid in full March 30 by nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service helped supercharge 132 military shoppers’ spring with a major surprise: their Exchange layaway balances had been paid in full.



Shoppers from Forts Bragg, Campbell, Knox and Scott and Wright-Patterson Air Force Bases were joined a March 30 Zoom call for the big reveal. The paid-off layaways totaled nearly $40,000.



“It was a big surprise and something that really touched me,” said Fort Knox Exchange shopper and military retiree spouse Ophelia McLaurin, who had baby clothes on layaway for her granddaughter. “I think it’s wonderful to give this gift to people for no reason other than just to bring them joy, especially after the previous year we all went through.”



The shoppers’ layaway balances were paid off by nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway, who received a donation for military shoppers from NBA basketball star Gordon Hayward.



“Last year was very challenging for Warfighters and their families, and we’re all looking forward to things turning around in 2021,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “We hope this surprise is just the beginning of more good things to come for you all this year.”



