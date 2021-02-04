Fort Wainwright Layaway Customer Beth Ann Campbell

Fort Wainwright Exchange shopper Beth Ann Campbell picks up her layaway purchase on April 2. Campbell is one of 132 Exchange shoppers whose layaways were paid in full March 30 by nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway.

