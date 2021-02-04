Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Wainwright Layaway Customer Beth Ann Campbell

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Fort Wainwright Exchange shopper Beth Ann Campbell picks up her layaway purchase on April 2. Campbell is one of 132 Exchange shoppers whose layaways were paid in full March 30 by nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway.

    Nearly $40,000 in Layaways Paid in Full for More Than 130 Military Shoppers

