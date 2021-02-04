Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training = Confidence

    Photo By Daniel Cruz | Colombian National Police Patrolman Jorge Humberto Perez Mesa comes down the 100 foot......

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    FORT BENNING, GA -- Today, Joint Disaster Response Techniques course students put into practice lessons learned yesterday on the set up and operation of the belay system. During the practical phase of the lesson, students rigged a belay system on the 100 foot tower and came down the wall.

    This exercise is designed to develop trust on the procedures on the set-up and operation of this Dual Rope System.

