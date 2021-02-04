Training = confidence

FORT BENNING, GA -- Today, Joint Disaster Response Techniques course students put into practice lessons learned yesterday on the set up and operation of the belay system. During the practical phase of the lesson, students rigged a belay system on the 100 foot tower and came down the wall.
This exercise is designed to develop trust on the procedures on the set-up and operation of this Dual Rope System.
Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 22:25
Location:
|US
