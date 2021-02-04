Training = confidence

Photo By Daniel Cruz | Colombian National Police Patrolman Jorge Humberto Perez Mesa comes down the 100 foot...... read more read more

Photo By Daniel Cruz | Colombian National Police Patrolman Jorge Humberto Perez Mesa comes down the 100 foot wall at the FB Fire Department Training site this afternoon. Perez Mesa, a Joint Disaster Response Techniques Course student was conducting the practical exercise as part of the Belay System set-up and operation lesson. U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Daniel Cruz. see less | View Image Page