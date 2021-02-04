Colombian National Police Patrolman Jorge Humberto Perez Mesa comes down the 100 foot wall at the FB Fire Department Training site this afternoon. Perez Mesa, a Joint Disaster Response Techniques Course student was conducting the practical exercise as part of the Belay System set-up and operation lesson. U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Daniel Cruz.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 22:26
|Photo ID:
|6583383
|VIRIN:
|210402-O-UX606-710
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|399.9 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training = confidence, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT