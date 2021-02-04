Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training = confidence

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Daniel Cruz 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    Colombian National Police Patrolman Jorge Humberto Perez Mesa comes down the 100 foot wall at the FB Fire Department Training site this afternoon. Perez Mesa, a Joint Disaster Response Techniques Course student was conducting the practical exercise as part of the Belay System set-up and operation lesson. U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Daniel Cruz.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 22:26
    Location: US
    This work, Training = confidence, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training = Confidence

    @southcom @policianacionaldeloscolombianos

