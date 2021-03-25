CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon Pipes Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel J. Coward Ashore

Courtesy Photo | 210325-N-N0484-0015 FORT GORDON, Ga. (March 25, 2021) – The Center for Information...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210325-N-N0484-0015 FORT GORDON, Ga. (March 25, 2021) – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Detachment Fort Gordon bids fair winds and following seas to Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel J. Coward, a native of Katy, Texas, after 22 years of honorable naval service. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Constance E. Miller, Center for Information Warfare Training Det. Fort Gordon



FORT GORDON, Ga. – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Detachment Fort Gordon bid fair winds and following seas to Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel J. Coward, a native of Katy, Texas, after 22 years of honorable naval service, March 25.



The ceremony, presided over by Lt. Cmdr. Hillary A. Gage, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon officer in charge, was attended by over 20 of Coward’s family, friends, and shipmates. It was also streamed live on social media for those near and far to bear witness to the final moments of such an accomplished career.



Gage presented Coward the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious service as satellite communications leading petty officer and course supervisor.



“You are the type of Sailor that gets the job done, has a vision, and figures out how to execute,” Gage said of Coward. “You don’t really ask for permission to do things, but rather inform the chain of what you’re going to do, then make it happen – the definition of proactive. You have made us all the better for it in the process. You have constantly and consistently driven the bar higher during your time here [at CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon].”



Coward and his family were also presented with various honors during the ceremony.

In his own remarks, Coward recalled precious moments from his career, and expressed gratitude to those friends and family who supported him along the way–in particular, his wife, Allison, and daughter, Priscilla.



The ceremony included recitation of “The Watch” and “Old Glory”, as well as a retirement flag folding and presentation to Coward’s family.



Coward and his family were then piped ashore for the last time.



Coward enlisted in the Navy in June 1999, where he served as an information systems technician, reporting to CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon in January 2019. Coward’s distinguished accomplishments include qualifying as an enlisted information warfare specialist, master training specialist and naval military instructor. Over his career, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (four awards), Good Conduct Medal (seven awards), Humanitarian Service Medal (two awards), and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary (two awards) and Service Medals.



As a training location for CIWT, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon specializes in training to fleet Sailors in the areas of satellite communications operation and maintenance, maritime cryptologic systems operation and maintenance, and language training graduating approximately 225 students in 30 courses of instruction annually.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



