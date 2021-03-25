CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon Pipes Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel J. Coward Ashore

210325-N-N0484-0085 FORT GORDON, Ga. (March 25, 2021) – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Detachment Fort Gordon bids fair winds and following seas to Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel J. Coward and family after 22 years of honorable naval service. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 04:41
|Photo ID:
|6582229
|VIRIN:
|210325-N-N0484-0085
|Resolution:
|4503x2421
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
