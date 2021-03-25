Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon Pipes Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel J. Coward Ashore

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210325-N-N0484-0015 FORT GORDON, Ga. (March 25, 2021) – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Detachment Fort Gordon bids fair winds and following seas to Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel J. Coward, a native of Katy, Texas, after 22 years of honorable naval service. (U.S. Navy photo)

    VIRIN: 210325-N-N0484-0015
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon Pipes Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel J. Coward Ashore [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    CIWT Det. Fort Gordon

