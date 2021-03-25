210325-N-N0484-0015 FORT GORDON, Ga. (March 25, 2021) – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Detachment Fort Gordon bids fair winds and following seas to Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel J. Coward, a native of Katy, Texas, after 22 years of honorable naval service. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 04:41
|Photo ID:
|6582217
|VIRIN:
|210325-N-N0484-0015
|Resolution:
|3562x2881
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon Pipes Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel J. Coward Ashore [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon Pipes Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel J. Coward Ashore
LEAVE A COMMENT