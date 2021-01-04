Senior host nation leader retires after more than 34 years of service

Photo By Anna Ciccotti | Former budget officer Stefania Villanova, Resource Management office, U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Anna Ciccotti | Former budget officer Stefania Villanova, Resource Management office, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, retired Dec. 31 after more than 34 years of service. She began her U.S. Army career as a host nation professional in November 1986. Her focus and competence, along with an unmatched commitment to excellence, left a lasting mark on all the military and civilian leaders she worked with throughout her years within the Vicenza and Darby military communities. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy -- A senior host nation leader from the Vicenza Military Community retired Dec. 31 after more than 34 years of service.



Stefania Villanova began her career with the U.S. Army in November 1986. At the time, the Lugo di Vicenza native had just returned from Fort Bragg, N.C. After a two-year tour in the States, she and her husband, a U.S. Army paratrooper, decided that Vicenza was the place they wanted to settle. Caserma Ederle offered good job opportunities and she found a job with the Troop Issue Support Activity, temporarily filling in for an accounting technician on maternity leave.



Villanova’s potential and hard work didn’t go unnoticed. As a result, TISA converted her term position in a permanent appointment within the finance office. In 1989, Stefania moved to the budget office of the then 22nd Area Support Group, which became U.S. Army Garrison Vicenza, and later U.S. Army Garrison Italy. Villanova served within the resource management office until she retired as budget officer, which is the highest position attainable for a local national employee.



Garrison commanders would approach her to ask for her expert advice, especially in times of budget constraints or units’ reorganizations. Her focus and competence, along with an unmatched commitment to excellence, left a lasting mark on all the military and civilian leaders she worked for, according to a commendation letter she received upon retirement.



Her peers were another reason her time on Ederle was memorable, Villanova said. She talks fondly of a Sgt. Bowman and her mentor, Maria Furlan, who both led by example and instilled a deep appreciation for the value of honest hard work.



“Employees need to be dedicated, supportive and accountable. It’s important to take care of one’s team and not leave anyone behind,” Villanova said.



When it comes to advice for others, Villanova said it is important to give it your very best every day.”

“Establish good work ethics, be honest, don’t be afraid of thinking out of the box and always maintain your integrity,” she said.



Her passions, inherited from her father, include soccer.



“I started going to the games as a young kid and one of my fondest memories with my father is when we went the stadium in Turin to see the Juventus team play,” Villanova said. “He was a fervent fan and his team became mine.”



When COVID-19 subsides, retirement plans include travelling, and spending more time with her only child, Cristine. She’d also like to volunteer with a local non-profit organization that assists less fortunate children.



“I can’t wait for this pandemic to be over and enjoy life at its fullest,” Villanova said. “I’m really counting down the days.”