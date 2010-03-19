Senior host nation leader retires after more than 34 years of service

Former budget officer Stefania Villanova, Resource Management office, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, retired Dec. 31 after more than 34 years of service. She began her U.S. Army career as a host nation professional in November 1986. Her focus and competence, along with an unmatched commitment to excellence, left a lasting mark on all the military and civilian leaders she worked with throughout her years within the Vicenza and Darby military communities.

