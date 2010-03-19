Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Senior host nation leader retires after more than 34 years of service

    Senior host nation leader retires after more than 34 years of service

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.19.2010

    Photo by Anna Ciccotti 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Former budget officer Stefania Villanova, Resource Management office, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, retired Dec. 31 after more than 34 years of service. She began her U.S. Army career as a host nation professional in November 1986. Her focus and competence, along with an unmatched commitment to excellence, left a lasting mark on all the military and civilian leaders she worked with throughout her years within the Vicenza and Darby military communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2010
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 10:28
    Photo ID: 6579103
    VIRIN: 100319-A-NR142-035
    Resolution: 1071x1644
    Size: 325.32 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior host nation leader retires after more than 34 years of service, by Anna Ciccotti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Senior host nation leader retires after more than 34 years of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resource Management Office
    Caserma Ederle
    Vicenza Military Community
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    Darby Military Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT