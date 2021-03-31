Lake Cumberland campgrounds set to reopen for recreation season NASHVILLE DISTRICT PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville announces that campgrounds at Lake...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville announces that campgrounds at Lake Cumberland in South Central Kentucky are set to reopen for the recreation season. (USACE Photo by Brian Hensley) see less | View Image Page

SOMERSET, Ky. (March 31, 2021) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that campgrounds at Lake Cumberland in South Central Kentucky are set to reopen for the recreation season.



Fall Creek Campground in Monticello, Kentucky, opens April 1, 2021 and offers 10 campsites. This recreation area is located off Highway 2393 approximately four miles from Conley Bottom Resort.



Kendall Campground below Wolf Creek Dam in Jamestown, Kentucky, opens April 1, 2021 and offers 118 campsites, all with electric and water hookups. This recreation is located off Highway 127 and approximately 8.5 miles from State Dock Marina.



Fishing Creek Campground in Somerset, Kentucky, opens April 8, 2021 and offers 46 campsites with water and electric hookups. Fishing Creek Recreation Area is located off Highway 1248 approximately 4.5 miles from Lee’s Ford Marina Resort.



Waitsboro Campground in Somerset, Kentucky, opens April 8 and offers 22 campsites that will accommodate tents and RVs. Most sites are available with electric and water hookups. Waitsboro Recreation Area is located just off Highway 27 and approximately 3.25 miles from Burnside Marina.



Cumberland Point Campground in Nancy, Kentucky, opens May 13 and offers 30 campsites with water and electric hookups. It is located off Highway 761 and approximately 1.5 miles from Conley Bottom Resort by way of water.



All five campgrounds have day-use areas and boat launching ramps. Beginning April 1, boat launching fees will be charged in Corps day-use areas.



Lakeview Boat Ramp is now open for the recreation season. Also, Mill Springs Mill Recreation Area opens April 5, 2021. The gristmill grinds Saturday, Sunday and holidays at 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.



To make a reservation, visit Recreation.gov and search “Lake Cumberland” or call 1-877-444-6777. The public can also call the Lake Cumberland Resource Manager’s Office at 606-679-6337 for more information.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Lake Cumberland at www.facebook.com/lakecumberland.)