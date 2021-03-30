The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville announces that campgrounds at Lake Cumberland in South Central Kentucky are set to reopen for the recreation season. (USACE Photo by Brian Hensley)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 14:45
|Photo ID:
|6577986
|VIRIN:
|210330-A-A1409-1025
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|SOMERSET, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lake Cumberland campgrounds set to reopen for recreation season, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lake Cumberland campgrounds set to reopen for recreation season NASHVILLE DISTRICT PUBLIC AFFAIRS
LEAVE A COMMENT