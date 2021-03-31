Nashville District campgrounds impacted in Cumberland River Basin

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville announces that high water at its lakes has...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville announces that high water at its lakes has impacted some campgrounds in the Cumberland River Basin. This is Lock A Campground March 30, 2021 at Cheatham Lake in Ashland City, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Amber Jones) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 31, 2021) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville announces that high water at its lakes has impacted some campgrounds in the Cumberland River Basin that will delay their scheduled opening dates.



Campgrounds at Lake Barkley and Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, and Old Hickory Lake and Cordell Hull Lake in Tennessee, are currently not reporting any impacts.



Cheatham Lake reports that campsites at Lock A Campground and Harpeth River Bridge Campground in Ashland City were impacted by high water. Lock A Campground, scheduled to open April 1, is now scheduled to open April 15, and Harpeth River Bridge Campground, scheduled to open April 15, is now scheduled to open May 1.



Park Ranger Amber Jones said the reservations were cancelled during the affected periods and refunds should be automatically made through the payment system.



J. Percy Priest reports that campsites at Seven Points Campground have been impacted. The campground, scheduled to open April 1, is now scheduled to open April 12. Reservations are also being cancelled and refunds made to campers. J. Percy Priest Lake projects that Seven Points, Anderson Road, Cook, Smith Springs and Jefferson Springs Day Use Areas will remain closed until April 12.



Center Hill Lake reports that Floating Mill Campground and Ragland Bottom Campground have been impacted. These campgrounds, scheduled to open April 15, are now scheduled to open May 13. Reservations are also being cancelled and refunds made to campers. Long Branch Campground was not impacted and will open as scheduled April 15.



Dale Hollow Lake is reporting some impacts from high water at Obey River Campground in Monroe, Tennessee. The campground is scheduled to open April 16, but there is a likelihood its opening could be delayed by a couple of weeks. The staff continues to assess damages and what it will take to repair, cleanup and restore campsites as water levels recede.



Campers are advised to check on their reservations next week at recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.



For additional information, contact the respective lake where campgrounds are located. All the lake contact information is available at https://www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Contact/Contact-a-Lake/.



