The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville announces that high water at its lakes has impacted some campgrounds in the Cumberland River Basin. This is Lock A Campground March 30, 2021 at Cheatham Lake in Ashland City, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Amber Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 14:41
|Photo ID:
|6577980
|VIRIN:
|210330-A-A1409-1020
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|ASHLAND CITY, TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nashville District campgrounds impacted in Cumberland River Basin, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
