    ‘Thank you for your service’ — Area veterans participate in Vietnam War Veterans Day pinning

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Story by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Vietnam War veterans from the area pulled into a drive-up delivery spot in front of the Fort Knox Exchange furniture store mid-day March 29 to receive a special thanks from post leadership.

    Courtesy of the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Garrison leaders Col. CJ King, Command Sgt. Maj. William Fogle and Jim Bradford, along with U.S. Army Cadet Command Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan, handed gift bags to veterans while they remained in their cars. The leaders also presented each with a commemorative pin.

    For some veterans, the biggest impact of the moment, however, came afterward.

    “Thank you for your service to the nation,” said each leader when presenting the gifts.

    Within 30 minutes, several vehicles had already stopped in front of the Exchange to receive their gifts during the two-hour National Vietnam War Veterans Day event.

