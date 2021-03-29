(from left) Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan, Command Sgt. Maj. William Fogle and Col. CJ King join leaders from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Defense Commissary Agency to promote the 2021 National Vietnam War Veterans Day event on Facebook Live.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 08:21
|Photo ID:
|6575789
|VIRIN:
|210329-A-QT978-0002
|Resolution:
|5215x3727
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Area veterans participate in Vietnam War Veterans Day pinning [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Thank you for your service’ — Area veterans participate in Vietnam War Veterans Day pinning
