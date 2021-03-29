Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Area veterans participate in Vietnam War Veterans Day pinning [Image 1 of 2]

    Area veterans participate in Vietnam War Veterans Day pinning

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    A Vietnam War veteran thanks Command Sgt. Maj. William Fogle, senior enlisted advisor at Fort Knox Garrison, for the gifts during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day event at the Exchange March 29, 2021.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Area veterans participate in Vietnam War Veterans Day pinning [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim

    &lsquo;Thank you for your service&rsquo; &mdash; Area veterans participate in Vietnam War Veterans Day pinning

    Fort Knox
    Exchange
    AAFES
    Vietnam
    Vietnam War Veterans Day

