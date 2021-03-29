A Vietnam War veteran thanks Command Sgt. Maj. William Fogle, senior enlisted advisor at Fort Knox Garrison, for the gifts during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day event at the Exchange March 29, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 08:21
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
This work, Area veterans participate in Vietnam War Veterans Day pinning [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Thank you for your service’ — Area veterans participate in Vietnam War Veterans Day pinning
