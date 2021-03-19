Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gabrielle Giffords Successfully Launches Naval Strike Missile

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) launches a Naval Strike Missile

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18,2021) – Independence variant littoral combat ship USS

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    USS Gabrielle Giffords Successfully Launches Naval Strike Missile
    By Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) successfully launched the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) as part of shipboard operational testing and evaluation, March 19.

    “The recent missile launches were a great accomplishment for Gabrielle Giffords and the LCS community,” said Cmdr. Michael Piano, commanding officer of Gabrielle Giffords’ Blue Crew. “I am especially proud of Gabrielle Giffords Blue and grateful for Surface Division Eleven’s support to score this win for our Navy.”

    The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision strike weapon that flies at sea-skimming altitude, has terrain-following capability and uses an advanced seeker for precise targeting.

    The successful missile shoot demonstrates value for long-range anti-ship cruise missiles aboard LCS.

    “It was an honor to successfully demonstrate our platform’s over-the-horizon lethality and I look forward to the capabilities NSM provides to the fleet,” said Chief Fire Controlman Jason Kloes, lead NSM operator of Gabrielle Giffords’ Blue Crew.

    Littoral combat ships are fast, agile and networked surface combatants, optimized for operating in the near-shore environments. With mission packages allowing for tailored capabilities to meet specific mission needs and unique physical characteristics, LCS provides operational flexibility to combatant commanders.

