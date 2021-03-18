PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18,2021) – Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) launches a Naval Strike Missile as part of shipboard operational testing and evaluation. The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision strike weapon that can find and destroy enemy ships at distances up to 100 nautical miles away. (U.S Navy photo)
|03.18.2021
|03.29.2021 18:32
|6575339
|031821-N-ZZ999-1001
|2000x1101
|962.05 KB
|US
|2
|0
USS Gabrielle Giffords Successfully Launches Naval Strike Missile
