Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) launches a Naval Strike Missile

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) launches a Naval Strike Missile

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 18,2021) – Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) launches a Naval Strike Missile as part of shipboard operational testing and evaluation. The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision strike weapon that can find and destroy enemy ships at distances up to 100 nautical miles away. (U.S Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 18:32
    Photo ID: 6575339
    VIRIN: 031821-N-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 2000x1101
    Size: 962.05 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) launches a Naval Strike Missile, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Gabrielle Giffords Successfully Launches Naval Strike Missile

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    CNSP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT