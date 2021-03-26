We are all in this Together.

FORT BENNING, GA -- Today WHINSEC celebrated its fourth annual Women Peace and Security Symposium here at the Institute.

The event was celebrated at WHINSEC’s auditorium with presenters and the audience connecting virtually and in person. The speakers were: RADM Daniel L. Cheever, director for plans, policy and strategy, J5, U.S. Northern Command; MAJ Erica Courtney, former WPS advisor to the Joint Staff; LTC Duilla Mora Turner, chief of WPS Program, U.S. Southern Command; Dr. Catherine Lantigua, Training Expert and Gender Advisor, U.S. Office of Defense Cooperation, U.S. Embassy Mexico City; Dr. Alan Okros, Canadian Defense Academy’s Dallaire Center of Excellence; Dr. Ana M. Alvarez, Project Manager, Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission; Ambassador Jean E. Manes, civilian deputy to the commander, Foreign Policy Advisor, U.S. Southern Command. Closing the symposium was Colonel John D. Suggs, Commandant of WHINSEC

“The presentations were absolutely remarkable,” said Dr. Tony Raimondo, director of the WHINSEC Center for Democracy and Human Rights. “The Women Peace and Security has some very powerful proponents in all of you,” he added.

The Women, Peace, and Security Act of 2017 formed the basis for the U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS), promoting women’s participation in conflict prevention and peacebuilding. Such participation advances peace, national security, economic and social development, and international cooperation.

The Department of Defense is committed to providing professional development in gender inclusion opportunities. An emphasis between gender perspectives in conflict resolution and long-term global security is at the forefront. Therefore, ultimately strengthening the commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

