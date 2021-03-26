Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women Peace and Security 2021

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    Dominican Republic Army LTC Carroll Rodriguez Rojas, CGSOC student and class leader, addresses the presenters during the Q&A portion of the symposium. U.S. Army Photo by SGT Vladimir Varlack.

    We are all in this Together.

    TAGS

    #WPS2021 #WHINSEC_WPS2021 USSOUTHCOM ArmySouth USNORTHCOM

