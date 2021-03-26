Dominican Republic Army LTC Carroll Rodriguez Rojas, CGSOC student and class leader, addresses the presenters during the Q&A portion of the symposium. U.S. Army Photo by SGT Vladimir Varlack.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 17:21
|Photo ID:
|6572939
|VIRIN:
|210326-D-LM057-451
|Resolution:
|1554x1125
|Size:
|275.01 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women Peace and Security 2021, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT