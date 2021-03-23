Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Honor Vietnam Veterans with Pinning Ceremonies March 29

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is honoring Vietnam Veterans with pinning...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is honoring Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremonies at locations around the globe on March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The ceremonies will be contactless, and face coverings and safe social distancing will be required. Contact your local PX or BX for details. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – March 29 is National Vietnam War Veteran Day, and Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores around the world are hosting contactless pinning ceremonies to honor Vietnam Veterans’ service, valor and sacrifice.



Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, can receive a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin at the ceremony. This lapel pin, which has become a lasting memento of the Nation’s thanks, is provided in partnership with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.



“These heroes made selfless sacrifices for our Nation,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, a Veteran who served during the Vietnam War period. “Many Vietnam Veterans never received the gratitude and respect they deserve. It’s an honor to host these recognition ceremonies and share our heartfelt thanks.”



Protecting the military community remains the Exchange’s No. 1 priority, and BXs and PXs are taking all necessary precautions to safely honor Vietnam Veterans in contactless pinning ceremonies. Following recommended health guidelines, face coverings and safe social distancing will be required. Exchange associates continue to maintain enhanced cleaning procedures and customer touchpoints are sanitized multiple times daily.



The Exchange has been a Commemorative Partner with the Vietnam War Commemoration since 2013, planning and conducting events and activities recognizing the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families.



All Veterans with service-connected disabilities are now eligible to shop at PXs and BXs, as are retirees, active-duty and military dependents. Veterans with service-connected disabilities and their primary family caregivers can find more information on accessing the Exchange at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.



Veterans who typically do not have access to installations should contact their local Exchange for information on attending a ceremony.



The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration is a program administered by the Office of the Secretary of Defense to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The Commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the secretary of defense and launched by the President in 2012. It will continue through Veterans Day 2025.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



