Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Honor Vietnam Veterans with Pinning Ceremonies March 29

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is honoring Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremonies at locations around the globe on March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The ceremonies will be contactless, and face coverings and safe social distancing will be required. Contact your local PX or BX for details.

