    Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Story by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    KEY WEST, Fla. (March 19, 2021) Naval Air Station Key West's airfield personnel discovered a bald eagle entangled in wire on a communications tower at Boca Chica Field Friday, March 19, 2021.

    Certified tower climbers Ed Donohue, Charlie Coffman and Steve Antone climbed the 45-foot tower to access the bird. Under direction of Thomas Sweets, Executive Director of Key West Wildlife Center, they were able to safely free the federally-protected eagle from the wire.

    "We don't have any active eagle nests on base right now, but they still will perch on our towers," said NAS Key West's Environmental Director Ed Barham. "We fortunately have the resources and ability to rescue the bird."

    The raptor was transported to the Key West Wildlife Center where it will undergo evaluation for its injuries.

    "We have a great relationship with the Key West Wildlife Center," said Barham. "I know they will take care of the eagle and provide it with the care it needs."

    Boca Chica Field occupies 4,700 acres of which more than 60 percent is undeveloped wetlands, supporting a wide variety of native flora and fauna. Many of these species are federally listed as either threatened or endangered.

