Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West

210319-N-KM072-001 KEY WEST, Fla. (March 19, 2021) Naval Air Station Key West's airfield personnel discovered a bald eagle entangled in wire on a communications tower at Boca Chica Field. Certified tower climbers Ed Donohue, Charlie Coffman and Steve Antone climbed the 45-foot tower to access the bird. Under direction of Thomas Sweets, Executive Director of Key West Wildlife Center, they were able to safely free the federally-protected eagle from the wire. The raptor was transported to the Key West Wildlife Center where it will undergo evaluation for its injuries. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

