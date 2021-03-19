Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West [Image 5 of 7]

    Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    210319-N-KM072-019 KEY WEST, Fla. (March 19, 2021) Naval Air Station Key West's airfield personnel discovered a bald eagle entangled in wire on a communications tower at Boca Chica Field. Certified tower climbers Ed Donohue, Charlie Coffman and Steve Antone climbed the 45-foot tower to access the bird. Under direction of Thomas Sweets, Executive Director of Key West Wildlife Center, they were able to safely free the federally-protected eagle from the wire. The raptor was transported to the Key West Wildlife Center where it will undergo evaluation for its injuries. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 16:56
    Photo ID: 6564338
    VIRIN: 210319-N-KM072-019
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West [Image 7 of 7], by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West
    Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West
    Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West
    Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West
    Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West
    Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West
    Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bald eagle rescued at NAS Key West

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    bird
    Air station
    eagle
    environment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT