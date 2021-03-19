South Carolina National Guard administers more than 52,000 COVID-19 vaccines to citizens of South Carolina

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder | U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Jackson, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command medic,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder | U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Jackson, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command medic, assists healthcare professionals in the delivery of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to civilians that have volunteered and registered to receive the vaccination during a drive-up service provided at the Chester Medical Center, Chester, South Carolina Jan. 13, 2021. U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with the South Carolina National Guard have supported hospitals and other state partners across South Carolina by fulfilling a variety of needs since March 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard has administered more than 52,000 vaccinations to civilians at 80 different sites across South Carolina since Jan. 7, 2021.



This is a new milestone in the South Carolina National Guard’s one-year mobilization in support of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic efforts. The National Guard’s COVID-19 vaccination program is one of several missions the South Carolina National Guard has been engaged in since being mobilized by Governor Henry McMaster March 13, 2020.



“Since March of 2020, more than 600 South Carolina National Guard Soldiers have answered the call of duty by supporting more than 1,300 missions with our state and local partners,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. “Today’s record-setting number of 52,000 civilian vaccines administered by our U.S. Army National Guard medics is not only historic in terms of the volume of vaccinations, but it's a testament to the faithful and selfless service of our men and women in uniform.”



Since March 2020 the South Carolina National Guard has maintained an active-duty force of just under 600 Soldiers and Airmen who have conducted more than 1,370 missions, assisted with COVID-19 testing of more than 284,232 civilians across the state, medically screened more than 578,035 inmates at 17 different South Carolina Department of Corrections facilities, participated in 62 facility sanitation missions, assisted 5 food banks to distribute more than 125,361 boxes of food, and conducted COVID-19 missions in all 46 counties of the state.



“Every time we’ve needed additional support in any of our many missions throughout the pandemic, the men and women of the South Carolina National Guard have answered the call and exceeded expectations,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Their spirit of service, their expertise, and their consistent readiness has now resulted in over 52,000 shots getting to the South Carolinians who need it. On behalf of all South Carolinians, I would like to express my constant and sincere gratitude for these men and women.”



At Governor McMaster’s order, the South Carolina National Guard has been mobilized for over a year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The adjutant general is a key member of the state’s COVID-19 Unified Command Group led by Governor Henry McMaster. The South Carolina National Guard Joint Operations Center has been activated along with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division for a coordinated effort. In support of various state agencies, primarily the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the South Carolina National Guard continues to provide flexible support, shifting resources as necessary based on priority of effort. Various missions have been performed over the activation including vaccine logistics, medical surge, and alternate care site assessments.