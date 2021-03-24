South Carolina National Guard assist with Cybersecurity Readiness

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 125th Cyber Protection Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, work with the city of Beaufort and other regional organizations as they conduct their first ever cybersecurity exercise March 24, 2021 at the Beaufort Police Department training facility in Beaufort, South Carolina. Soldiers worked with representatives from the South Carolina Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity organization to mentor leadership from the city of Beaufort; Beaufort County government including the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management; Beaufort Memorial Hospital; Beaufort and Port Royal Police and Fire Departments; and Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority to respond to complex scenarios of simulated threats and attacks during the daylong exercise. Soldiers helped to provide a real life experience on how best to respond to a cyber attack. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by U.S. Army Spc. Flonasia Neals, South Carolina National Guard)

