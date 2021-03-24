Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard assist with Cybersecurity Readiness [Image 1 of 2]

    South Carolina National Guard assist with Cybersecurity Readiness

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Flonasia Neals 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 125th Cyber Protection Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, work with the city of Beaufort and other regional organizations as they conduct their first ever cybersecurity exercise March 24, 2021 at the Beaufort Police Department training facility in Beaufort, South Carolina. Soldiers worked with representatives from the South Carolina Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity organization to mentor leadership from the city of Beaufort; Beaufort County government including the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management; Beaufort Memorial Hospital; Beaufort and Port Royal Police and Fire Departments; and Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority to respond to complex scenarios of simulated threats and attacks during the daylong exercise. Soldiers helped to provide a real life experience on how best to respond to a cyber attack. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by U.S. Army Spc. Flonasia Neals, South Carolina National Guard)

    This work, South Carolina National Guard assist with Cybersecurity Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Flonasia Neals, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina National Guard
    Cyber
    125th Cyber Protection Battalion
    Beaufort Police Department
    South Carolina Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity organization

