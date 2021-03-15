Commander, Navy Recruiting Command visits NTAG San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | OINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 9, 2021) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez,...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | OINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 9, 2021) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), joined by Command Master Chief Rick Moreyra, and National Chief Recruiter, Master Chief Navy Counselor Heather Charara, speaks, via video conference, to more than 220 Sailors and support personnel assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio during an All Hands Call at NTAG headquarters. NRC leadership is in the NTAG’s area of responsibility to oversee mission accomplishment and check on the welfare of Sailors. NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Pubilc Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (March 15, 2021) To oversee mission accomplishment and to check on the welfare of Sailors under his command, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Navy Recruiting Command, visited Sailors and support personnel assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, March 9 - 11.



Velez, joined by Command Master Chief Rick Moreyra and National Chief Recruiter, Master Chief Navy Counselor Heather Charara, traveled to Military City USA and visited with NTAG San Antonio headquarters, Navy Recruiting Stations (NRS) Southeast San Antonio, Northeast San Antonio, De Zavala, Hollywood Park, and Navy Officer Recruiting Station San Antonio.



“It’s always amazing to come out and visit the Sailors out in the field,” said Velez, a native of Puerto Rico. “Our best ideas come from the recruiters for they are the ones doing the work.”



According to Velez, NTAG San Antonio is the 18th NTAG visited by the NRC leadership team and he wanted to thank the Sailors for their hard work and maintain relationships with the communities where recruiting stations are located.



“I am really proud of what NTAG San Antonio has accomplished,” said Velez. “The Sailors are out there working hard and under very difficult conditions. When the going gets tough, the tough get going, and the Sailors here are the best in Region West.”



Navy Counselor 1st Class Molly DaCosta, of Ankeny, Iowa, a division leading petty officer assigned to Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Alamo City, was appreciative of the admiral’s visit.



“The visit from NRC went well,” said DaCosta, NTAG San Antonio’s Fiscal Year 2020 Senior Sailor of the Year. “It was great that they took time out to honor two of my Sailors."



While visiting NRS Southeast San Antonio, March 9, Velez presented Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brandon Rodriguez and Information Systems Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class Robert Davis with a Letters of Thanks from the Secretary of Defense for providing vital medical care to a gunshot victim near one of their assigned high schools, Nov. 5, 2020.



“It was great to meet with them and be able to ask questions and get their feedback,” DaCosta continued.



Part of NRC leadership’s journey was to the Rio Grande Valley to visit recruiting stations in Harlingen and McAllen.



“For recruiters to have a chance to meet the admiral and the national chief recruiter is a rare opportunity,” said Chief Navy Counselor Cortney Lewis, of Columbia, S.C., a division leading chief petty officer assigned to TAOC Alamo City. “Each recruiter thoroughly enjoyed the feedback and open dialog of the conversation. There was a lot of things that my team learned in regards to future plans and policies that NRC are trying to implement.”



While in South Texas, Velez met with Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas Jr., commander, Air Force Recruiting Service, on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Air Force Base, members of NTAG San Antonio’s Recruiting Assistance Council, and executives from the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley in McAllen.



Since the summer of 2016, Navy Recruiting Command has been in the process of transforming how it operates to remain sustainable and successful with a focus on improving the customer experience to the fleet, Sailors, and applicants, resulting in better customer experience and recruiter effectiveness and satisfaction.



NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 TAOCs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.