OINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 9, 2021) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), joined by Command Master Chief Rick Moreyra, and National Chief Recruiter, Master Chief Navy Counselor Heather Charara, speaks, via video conference, to more than 220 Sailors and support personnel assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio during an All Hands Call at NTAG headquarters. NRC leadership is in the NTAG’s area of responsibility to oversee mission accomplishment and check on the welfare of Sailors. NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Pubilc Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2021 21:05 Photo ID: 6555426 VIRIN: 210309-N-ND850-0002 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 1.53 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command visits Sailors of NTAG San Antonio, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.