    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command visits Sailors of NTAG San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    OINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 9, 2021) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), joined by Command Master Chief Rick Moreyra, and National Chief Recruiter, Master Chief Navy Counselor Heather Charara, speaks, via video conference, to more than 220 Sailors and support personnel assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio during an All Hands Call at NTAG headquarters. NRC leadership is in the NTAG’s area of responsibility to oversee mission accomplishment and check on the welfare of Sailors. NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Pubilc Affairs/Released)

