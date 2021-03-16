Where Heroes Win! Exchange Shoppers Score More Than $1.1 Million in Prizes in 2020

Photo By Marisa Conner | The military community knows the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is the place to...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The military community knows the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is the place to save—and win. Service members, Veterans, retirees and military family members won more than $1.1 million in military-exclusive prizes through Exchange sweepstakes in 2020. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The military community knows the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is the place to save—and win. Service members, Veterans, retirees and military family members won more than $1.1 million in military-exclusive prizes through Exchange sweepstakes in 2020.



“This blew us away,” said Emily Jennings, a civilian public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden who won a $10,000 shopping spree in the Exchange/Subway Sip. Rip. Ultimate Trip sweepstakes. “I am really grateful to the Exchange and Subway. They’ve been awesome supporting the community during this pandemic.”



In the Subway sweepstakes alone, authorized Exchange shoppers won nearly $700,000 during the Department of Defense retailer’s 125th anniversary. Other giveaways included the MILITARY STAR® card’s annual Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes, the You Made the Grade program celebrating military kids’ academic excellence and the popular Free Friday weekly promotion on Facebook.com/shopmyexchange.



Retired Senior Master Sgt. Douglas Mills, a grand-prize winner in the MILITARY STAR sweepstakes, won a $2,500 statement credit last year in a presentation at the Luke Air Force BX.



“We could shop somewhere else, but we know all that the Exchange does for families, the community and Warfighters downrange,” said Mills, who served in the Air Force for 28 years. “I deployed numerous, numerous times. The Exchange was always there with us.”



Even as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of many in-store events, Exchange sweepstakes were an opportunity to reward military shoppers.



“The PX/BX is the heart of the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “It’s a privilege to bring joy to our Nation’s heroes—Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians, retirees, Veterans and military families.”



The Exchange hosts sweepstakes year-round, open to authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older, including honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online. To enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. To participate in the Free Friday drawings, shoppers can follow the Exchange on Facebook at Facebook.com/shopmyexchange.



