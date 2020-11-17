The military community knows the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is the place to save—and win. Service members, Veterans, retirees and military family members won more than $1.1 million in military-exclusive prizes through Exchange sweepstakes in 2020.
This work, Where Heroes Win! Exchange Shoppers Score More Than $1.1 Million in Prizes in 2020, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
