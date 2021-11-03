Corps of Engineers Day Use Pass purchases go digital

Courtesy Photo | The Corps of Engineers Annual Day Use Passes for the expiration year of 2022 are now...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Corps of Engineers Annual Day Use Passes for the expiration year of 2022 are now available for digital online purchase. Each annual pass is valid one year from the date of purchase and costs $40. see less | View Image Page

CELINA, Tenn. (March 11, 2021) – The Corps of Engineers Annual Day Use Passes for the expiration year of 2022 are now available for digital online purchase. Each annual pass is valid one year from the date of purchase and costs $40.



Customers can visit www.Recreation.gov and search for Obey River Park Day Use and Dale Hollow Damsite Corps Pass to make their online purchase. Print out the pass and display on the vehicle dashboard as instructed. Exchange online pass receipt at the Resource Manager’s office or campground registration center for the plastic annual vehicle hang tag within 14 days from purchase.



The pass permits the holder to use Corps of Engineers boat launching ramps and swim beaches at day use recreation fee areas. The pass is honored at Corps of Engineers recreation areas across the country. Day use areas on Dale Hollow Lake that charge a fee and accept the annual pass includes Obey River Park, Lilydale, and Pleasant Grove.



Similarly, the $5 day use fee for Obey River Park Day Use can now be purchased in advance of arrival.



The convenience of purchasing your pass before arrival will provide for ease of access and enjoyment of a day at the lake. For additional information or to inquire about mail order passes contact the Resource Manager's Office at 931-243-3136.



