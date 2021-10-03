Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers Day Use Pass purchases go digital

    CELINA, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The Corps of Engineers Annual Day Use Passes for the expiration year of 2022 are now available for digital online purchase. Each annual pass is valid one year from the date of purchase and costs $40.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 09:24
    Location: CELINA, TN, US 
    USACE
    Recreation
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Dale Hollow Lake
    Annual Day Use Passes

