2020 Battle ‘E’ awarded to Barry – “The Finest Forward Deployed Destroyer”

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Commander, Naval Surface Forces (CNSF) announced USS Barry (DDG 52) as the winner of the 2020 Battle Effectiveness (Battle ‘E’) Award for Destroyer Squadron 15, Feb. 26. This marks the seventh Battle ‘E’ in Barry’s history and the first award since 2013.



The Battle ‘E’ is presented to the command that demonstrates the best performance throughout the calendar year in the Command Excellence Award (CEAs) areas of Maritime Warfare, Engineering and Survivability, Command and Control, Safety, and Supply Management. Barry is one of seven destroyers assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron in the U.S. Navy.



For 2020 Barry earned CEAs for Maritime Warfare (Black ‘E’), Engineering/Survivability (Red ‘E’), Command and Control (Green ‘E’), and Safety (Yellow ‘E’). Barry was also recently honored by CNSP as the Pacific Fleet’s 2020 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Bloodhound Award winner marking her as the best ASW ship in the Pacific Fleet.



"I may be biased but there is no finer crew in the U.S. Navy," said Cmdr. Chris Gahl, Commanding Officer of USS Barry. "This crew exhibits outstanding drive, proficiency, and dedication every day. Their teamwork and camaraderie have led to a culture of excellence within the ship that made this award possible. I am incredibly proud to be associated with these fine Americans. They inspire me every day.”



Capt. Chase Sargent, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15, extended his congratulations to the ship and its crew.



“Winning the Battle ‘E’ is a superb accomplishment,” he said. “The Barry Bulldogs consistently demonstrated their exceptional combat readiness throughout an incredibly demanding year of high tempo operations in the 7th Fleet. I could not be more proud of the ship and these Sailors.”



Barry is now authorized to display her achievements by painting a white, black, red, green, and yellow ‘E’ on her bridge wings. All Sailors serving onboard during 2020 are entitled to wear the Navy ‘E’ ribbon.



For Barry Sailors, this award means more than just another ribbon. “Winning the Battle ‘E’ is just another example of why Barry Sailors are proud to serve on the ‘Finest Forward Deployed Destroyer’,” said Culinary Specialist 1st Class Benhur Cardines. “Wearing the ‘E’ ribbon and seeing the ‘E’ painted on the bridge wing shows that our collaboration, dedication, and perseverance really matters and can be seen by everyone in the Fleet.”



In 2020, Barry maintained a consistent presence in the waters of the Indo-Pacific, despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Operating throughout the region, Barry conducted real-world operations, trained alongside U.S. Allies and Partners during nine multi-national exercises including PACIFIC VANGUARD, Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise, and KEEN SWORD, navigated the Taiwan Strait four times, conducted two Freedom of Navigation Operations, and participated in advanced training and certification exercises such as Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training and Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training.



“2020 was an exceptional year for Barry, and we qualified for Battle ‘E’ by excelling throughout the ship,” said Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Carlos Gonzalez. “Through the constant work and effort of every Barry Sailor, we showcased our ability to maintain battle readiness, provided a consistent presence throughout the 7th Fleet area of responsibility, and operated together, alongside our partners and allies, to maintain a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. Bring on 2021.”



Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region.