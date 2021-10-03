Boatswain Mate Third Class Jonathon Perezbaez, from San Diego, CA, paints the white Battle ‘E’ on the bridge wing of Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). Commander, Naval Surface Forces (CNSF) announced USS Barry (DDG 52) as the winner of the 2020 Battle Effectiveness (Battle ‘E’) Award for Destroyer Squadron 15, Feb. 26. This marks the seventh Battle ‘E’ in Barry’s history and the first award since 2013. Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Samuel Hardgrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 01:32 Photo ID: 6550879 VIRIN: 210310-N-NK931-173 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 9.09 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 Battle 'E' awarded to Barry - "The Finest Forward Deployed Destroyer" [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.