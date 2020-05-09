Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Battle 'E' Awarded to Barry - The Finest Forward Deployed Destroyer

    EAST CHINA SEA

    09.05.2020

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Sam Hardgrove 

    USS Barry (DDG 52)

    Commander, Naval Surface Forces (CNSF) announced USS Barry (DDG 52) as the winner of the 2020 Battle Effectiveness (Battle ‘E’) Award for Destroyer Squadron 15, Feb. 26. This marks the seventh Battle ‘E’ in Barry’s history and the first award since 2013. Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Samuel Hardgrove)

    This work, 2020 Battle 'E' Awarded to Barry - The Finest Forward Deployed Destroyer, by LTJG Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

