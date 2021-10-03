Recreation area fees resume March 15 at Center Hill Lake

Photo By Leon Roberts | Center Hill Lake, which is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Center Hill Lake, which is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, is resuming the collection of fees at its day use recreation areas for the 2021 recreation season beginning March 15, 2021. (USACE Photo by Ashley Webster) see less | View Image Page

LANCASTER, Tenn. (March 10, 2021) – Center Hill Lake, which is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, is resuming the collection of fees at its day use recreation areas for the 2021 recreation season beginning March 15, 2021. Fee collection was previously suspended during 2020 due to COVID-19.



Center Hill Lake collects $5 fees at its day use swimming beaches, picnic areas, and boat launch ramps. Below are the specific day use areas:



Floating Mill Recreation Area

Hurricane Recreation Area (launching only)

Ragland Bottom Recreation Area

Campgrounds are set to open 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021. Campsites can be reserved up to six months in advance with prices ranging from $16-$30. Reservations are made through www.recreation.gov or 1-877-444-6777 for the following campgrounds:



Long Branch Campground

Floating Mill Campground

Ragland Bottom Campground

Shelters are reservable across Center Hill Lake starting April 15 through Oct. 31, 2021 for a $50 per day fee. Use of the shelters can also be done on a first come first serve basis year-round with no cost.



Long Branch Recreation Area

Center Hill Recreation Area*

Floating Mill Recreation Area

Hurricane Recreation Area

Ragland Bottom Recreation Area

*First come first serve only



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds all visitors, volunteers, and employees that face coverings are required in all Corps buildings and facilities during the implementation of the Presidential Executive Order 13991- “Protecting the Federal Workforce.”



For additional information, please feel free to contact the Center Hill Lake Natural Resource Manager’s Office at 931-858-3125.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district's website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Center Hill Lake on Facebook at www.facebook.com/centerhilllake .)





Contact

Bill Peoples

615-736-7161

chief.public-affairs@usace.army.mil