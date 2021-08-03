Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recreation area fees resume March 15 at Center Hill Lake

    SILVER POINT, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Center Hill Lake, which is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, is resuming the collection of fees at its day use recreation areas for the 2021 recreation season beginning March 15, 2021. (USACE Photo by Ashley Webster)

    TAGS

    Recreation
    Corps of Engineers
    Fees
    Nashville District
    Center Hill Lake
    Campgrounds

