LEAD applauds employee achievements

Photo By Trenten Shields | 210223-A-FV109-0037 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Gregory Gibbons, Letterkenny Army Depot commander, presents Terrie Doom, LEAD Lean Six Sigma specialist, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement medal on February 23. Doom was selected as the general service employee of the quarter for her work in the Office of Continuous Improvement at LEAD. (U.S. Army photo by Trenten Shields)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - Two Letterkenny Army Depot employees were lauded for their outstanding work in supporting the depot’s mission. Ricky Danzberger, a hazmat specialist, and Terri Doom, a Lean Six Sigma specialist, were selected as the Employees of the Quarter for the first quarter in fiscal year 21. Danzberger and Doom were awarded the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement medal on February 23 in recognition of their commitment to Army values, dedication to increasing the quality of life at LEAD, problem solving skills and efficiency.



“Based on an Ask the Commander question, we have made some adjustments to the Employee of the Quarter Award,” said Col. Gregory Gibbons, LEAD commander. “In order to recognize the extreme hard work you all do every day, we added an additional category to the award.” LEAD now selects one wage grade employee and one general schedule employee to receive the award each quarter. “I am excited to kick off the new awards process this quarter. Thank you for the great work you all do each day,” Gibbons said.



Ricky Danzberger works within the Process Support Division in the Directorate of Industrial Operations at LEAD. He is responsible for ensuring that all hazardous waste is handled appropriately and tracked in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations within the Process Support Division at LEAD. “I do so much more than my job descriptions states,” he commented. “Being presented with this award makes me feel appreciated, and I am happy to know that my work gets noticed.”



Danzberger has also taken on additional responsibilities outside of his immediate area of responsibility and puts employee safety in the forefront of operations. “Ricky takes great pride in every task he is given and completes them correctly and in a timely manner,” said Rich Agenbright, Process Support Division branch chief. “He sets the standard for employees at Letterkenny.”



Terrie Doom is instrumental in ensuring that the Office of Continuous Improvement at LEAD meets savings and cost avoidance goals for the depot. “I am proud and passionate to come to work each day knowing that the work I do, encouraging employees and implementing innovation projects across the depot, directly impacts the warfighter,” she said. “I am excited and humbled to receive this award.”



As a Lean Six Sigma specialist, Doom integrates her data analysis, customer collaboration and data validation skills into OCI projects that provide a direct cost savings to the depot. “Terrie’s efforts bring measurable savings to LEAD,” said Bill Tarman, OCI chief. “This makes us more efficient as a depot and reduces costs to the warfighter; a true win-win scenario.”



The Employee of the Quarter awards are one example of how LEAD places emphasis on the success, satisfaction and professional development of its employees. “It’s a great honor to recognize the work our employees do for the organization,” Gibbons said. “These awards highlight just a fraction of the extraordinary people employed at LEAD.”



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



For more information about LEAD, visit https://www.letterkenny.army.mil/.