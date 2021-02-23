LEAD applauds employee achievements

210223-A-FV109-0037
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Col. Gregory Gibbons, Letterkenny Army Depot commander, presents Terrie Doom, LEAD Lean Six Sigma specialist, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement medal on February 23. Doom was selected as the general service employee of the quarter for her work in the Office of Continuous Improvement at LEAD.
(U.S. Army photo by Trenten Shields)
