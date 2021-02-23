Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAD applauds employee achievements

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Trenten Shields 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    210223-A-FV109-0037
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Col. Gregory Gibbons, Letterkenny Army Depot commander, presents Terrie Doom, LEAD Lean Six Sigma specialist, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement medal on February 23. Doom was selected as the general service employee of the quarter for her work in the Office of Continuous Improvement at LEAD.
    (U.S. Army photo by Trenten Shields)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 10:37
    Photo ID: 6550026
    VIRIN: 210223-A-FV109-0037
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEAD applauds employee achievements [Image 3 of 3], by Trenten Shields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    awards
    air defense
    LEAD
    AMC
    depot
    AMCOM

