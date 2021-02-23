210223-A-FV109-0037

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Col. Gregory Gibbons, Letterkenny Army Depot commander, presents Terrie Doom, LEAD Lean Six Sigma specialist, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement medal on February 23. Doom was selected as the general service employee of the quarter for her work in the Office of Continuous Improvement at LEAD.

(U.S. Army photo by Trenten Shields)

Date Taken: 02.23.2021
Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
This work, LEAD applauds employee achievements [Image 3 of 3], by Trenten Shields