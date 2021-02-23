LEAD applauds employee achievements

210223-A-FV109-0030

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Col. Gregory Gibbons, Letterkenny Army Depot commander, presents Ricky Danzberger, LEAD hazmat specialist, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement medal on February 23. Danzberger was selected as the wage grade employee of the quarter for his work in the Process Support Division in the Directorate of Industrial Operations at LEAD.

(U.S. Army photo by Trenten Shields)

