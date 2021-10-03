NEXCOM Expands Its Pick/Up Program

Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has expanded its Pick/Up Program to 18...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has expanded its Pick/Up Program to 18 additional NEX locations in the continental United States. The Pick/Up Program allows authorized customers to purchase items on myNavyExchange.com/PickUp for pick it up inside their local NEX store. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has expanded its Pick/Up Program to 18 additional NEX locations in the continental United States. The Pick/Up Program allows authorized customers to purchase items on myNavyExchange.com/PickUp for pick it up inside their local NEX store. NEXCOM initially launched its Pick/Up Program at 10 NEX locations in Nov. 2020.



“Since we launched this program last year, it has steadily increased in popularity with nearly 3,000 orders being received which was 2% of all our online sales,” said Roshella Ricker, NEXCOM’s Director, E-Commerce, Merchandising & Marketing Strategy. “Our Pick/Up Program gives customers the ease and safety of shopping from home for pick up at their convenience inside the store.”



Currently, customers can purchase items for the home, pet, hardware, electronics, fitness, military pride, tactical, personal care items, vitamins, baby and children’s items, accessories, handbags, shoes and apparel and special holiday items. There is no minimum purchase or surcharge for using the Pick/Up Program.



To use the Pick/Up Program, customers shop myNavyExchange.com and look for items eligible for in-store pickup. After adding the item(s) to the shopping cart, select which store to pick up the items from and then pay and place the order. The customer will receive an email confirmation once the order has been received and another when it is ready to be picked up. Once the order is ready, the customer goes to their NEX with the email confirmation and CAC card and follows the Pick/Up signs to the designated pick up area. If the order is placed two hours before the store’s normal closing time, it will be ready for pick up within two hours. If not, the order will be ready the following morning.



The Pick/Up Program is now available at NEX North Island, NEX Port Hueneme and NEX Lemoore, California; NEX Whidbey Island, NEX Everett and NEX Bangor, Washington; NEX Memphis, Tennessee; NEX Great Lakes, Illinois; NEX Belle Chasse, Louisiana; NEX Corpus Christi, Texas; NEX Gulfport, Mississippi; NEX Mayport and NEX Orlando, Florida; NEX Annapolis and NEX Patuxent River, Maryland; NEX New London, Connecticut; NEX Charleston, South Carolina; and NEX Newport, Rhode Island.