    NEXCOM Expands Its Pick/Up Program

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has expanded its Pick/Up Program to 18 additional NEX locations in the continental United States. The Pick/Up Program allows authorized customers to purchase items on myNavyExchange.com/PickUp for pick it up inside their local NEX store. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEXCOM Expands Its Pick/Up Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Exchange Service Command

