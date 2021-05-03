South Carolina National Guard recognizes 2021 Soldier of the Year

Photo By Sgt. Brian Calhoun | The South Carolina National Guard recognized U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Walters, 1051st...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brian Calhoun | The South Carolina National Guard recognized U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Walters, 1051st Transportation Company, South Carolina National Guard, as the 2021 Soldier of the Year during the Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual five-day event designed to test Soldiers' mental and physical stamina with the state-level Best Warrior Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year selected from the competition. The winners of the state-level competition will compete in the regional-level Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Walters, a resident of Charleston, South Carolina, was recognized as the 2021 South Carolina National Guard Soldier of the Year during the Best Warrior Competition ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021.



The Best Warrior Competition is an annual five-day event designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical stamina. U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from South Carolina National Guard units across the state compete in the mental and physical tasks to be selected as the state-level Best Warrior Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year. The state-level winners go on to compete in the regional-level Best Warrior Competition. Events include, but are not limited to, weapons qualification, land navigation, medical lanes, a board, and a 12-mile ruck march.



Since enlisting in the South Carolina National Guard in 2018, Walters has been assigned to the 1051st Transportation Company. He has answered the call to State Active Duty for a hurricane relief mission and most recently he served in support of the COVID-19 response efforts in the state.



Walters’ awards include the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal.



Walters graduated from James Island Charter High School in 2019 and is working on his Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of South Carolina.