South Carolina National Guard retiree, Camden resident, inducted in Enlisted Hall of Fame

Photo By Sgt. Brian Calhoun | Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Preston Gee, Jr., former member of the South...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brian Calhoun | Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Preston Gee, Jr., former member of the South Carolina National Guard, was inducted in the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame during a ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021. Induction into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame is an honor for senior non-commissioned officers who have gone above and beyond in performance of their duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Preston Gee, Jr., a resident of Camden, South Carolina, was inducted into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame during a ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2020.



The Enlisted Hall of Fame is an honor for South Carolina National Guard senior non-commissioned officers who have gone above and beyond in performance of their duties. The criteria for induction into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame includes being an active, retired, or deceased enlisted South Carolina National Guard service member whose achievements, contributions, or sacrifices contributed to the South Carolina National Guard or to the United States of America. Recipients are presented with a plaque, which hangs at the 218th Regional Training Institute at McCrady Training Center, where service members train to develop their leadership skills. The South Carolina National Guard conducts a ceremony each year to recognize the newest individuals being inducted into the Enlisted Hall of Fame.



Gee served in the military for more than 41 years, starting his career with the U.S. Army Reserve in 1975. Eight years later, he began his career with the South Carolina National Guard with the 133rd Military Police Company. In 2003, he deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as the 133rd Military Police Company first sergeant. His career included serving as the command sergeant major for the 59th Troop Command, deploying to Afghanistan while serving as the senior maintenance supervisor for the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, and completing his career as the South Carolina National Guard Service Member and Family Care sergeant major. In this role, he focused on ensuring all military service members and their families had access to support and assistance for issues. Gee has had a tremendous impact on the lives of soldiers and their family members.



Gee’s significant awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with one bronze oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with one bronze oak leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal with one silver oak leaf cluster and two bronze oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal with three bronze oak leaf clusters, and the Combat Action Badge