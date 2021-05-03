Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard retiree, Camden resident, inducted in Enlisted Hall of Fame [Image 3 of 4]

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Preston Gee, Jr., former member of the South Carolina National Guard, was inducted in the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame during a ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021. Induction into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame is an honor for senior non-commissioned officers who have gone above and beyond in performance of their duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6544817
    VIRIN: 210305-A-ID851-766
    Resolution: 5424x3874
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Hometown: CAMDEN, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard retiree, Camden resident, inducted in Enlisted Hall of Fame [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Brian Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCO
    HOF
    South Carolina National Guard
    Soldiers
    Enlisted Hall of Fame

