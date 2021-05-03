South Carolina National Guard retiree, Ware Shoals resident, inducted in Enlisted Hall of Fame

Photo By Sgt. Brian Calhoun | Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jewell McCullough, former member of the South...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brian Calhoun | Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jewell McCullough, former member of the South Carolina National Guard, was inducted in the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame during a ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021. Induction into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame is an honor for senior non-commissioned officers who have gone above and beyond in performance of their duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jewell McCullough, resident of Ware Shoals, South Carolina, was inducted into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame during a ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021.



The Enlisted Hall of Fame is an honor for South Carolina National Guard senior non-commissioned officers who have gone above and beyond in performance of their duties. The criteria for induction into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame includes being an active, retired, or deceased enlisted South Carolina National Guard service member whose achievements, contributions, or sacrifices contributed to the South Carolina National Guard or to the United States of America. Recipients are presented with a plaque, which hangs at the 218th Regional Training Institute at McCrady Training Center, where service members train to develop their leadership skills. The South Carolina National Guard conducts a ceremony each year to recognize the newest individuals being inducted into the Enlisted Hall of Fame.



McCullough served the South Carolina National Guard for more than 36 years. McCullough held many roles within her time in the National Guard, progressing from a unit clerk to her final assignment as the South Carolina Army National Guard state personnel sergeant major. She served as a command sergeant major for the 151st Expeditionary Signal Battalion during a deployment to Iraq. During McCullough’s time as the 218th Regional Training Institute (RTI), 3rd Battalion (Non-Commissioned Officer Academy) commandant, she led the RTI in the completion of 57 Warrior Leaders Courses and 11 Advanced Leaders Courses. In McCullough’s final role as the state personnel sergeant major, McCullough met the administrative needs and readiness of over 9,000 Soldiers while also providing oversight for the state personnel office. She supervised the activities of the state personnel office to include overall strength, enlisted personnel management, awards, boards, gains, discharges, and Soldier Life Cycle management.



McCullough’s significant awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with one bronze oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with two bronze oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with bronze oak leaf cluster, Army Achievement Medal with three bronze oak leaf clusters, and the Combat Action Badge.