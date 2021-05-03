South Carolina National Guard retiree, Ware Shoals resident, inducted in Enlisted Hall of Fame

Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jewell McCullough, former member of the South Carolina National Guard, was inducted in the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame during a ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021. Induction into the South Carolina National Guard Enlisted Hall of Fame is an honor for senior non-commissioned officers who have gone above and beyond in performance of their duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

